One of the benefits of reading the newly organized Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News has been the opportunity to share in the stories and achievements of members of both communities. Your recent article on dentist Brad Kripke and his new association with a Bexley dental practice was of particular interest to me and others in the dental community.
Both Brad and dentists Aaron and Katie Carroll noted the important role that the Alpha Omega International Dental Society played in bringing them together, from their initial contact many years ago to their reconnection this spring during the COVID-19 shutdown. The organization, founded 113 years ago to fight discrimination, has over 100 chapters worldwide providing dental education and camaraderie while still supporting the fight against injustice at all levels. The fact that Drs. Kripke and Carroll made a “shiddach” through AO was another benefit of belonging to a group of like-mined professionals whose mission statement includes the words “tikkun olam.”
As an aside – but admittedly an important one – at our most recent convention held in Los Angeles last December, the group changed it’s name from the Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity to the Alpha Omega International Dental Society, reflecting the greater participation of women dental students and dentists like Katie Carroll. In fact, both the Cleveland and Columbus AO chapters have had a great influx of women members, as both The Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University dental schools now have more women students than men.
Steve Marsh, DDS
Past International President, 2018
Alpha Omega International
Dental Society