I wanted to personally thank Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Becky Raspe for the article she wrote.(“Former Clevelander prepares to open first JCC in Taiwan,” July 30) It was very heartwarming for me and my family to see such a lovely article written in my hometown of Cleveland.
I have been following the Cleveland Jewish News all my life and this article helped reconnect me to some of the best memories of my life.
Furthermore, it can give a nice, active 93-year-old Jewish mother some talking rights about her son, who has been missing from the Cleveland scene for the last 50 years, to prove to her friends that at least he has not been wasting his time and is contributing to the Jewish community in Taiwan and globally. This means a lot to me.
Glenn Leibowitz, director of global communications at the Jewish Taiwan Cultural Association, and I will keep you up to date on further developments that could be interesting to you from our community. We have a lot of plans that we now are beginning to implement to hopefully put us in the forefront of the socially responsible global Jewish communities.
Jeffrey Schwartz, Founder
Jeffrey D. Schwartz & Na Tang Jewish Taiwan Cultural Association Taiwan