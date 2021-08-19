In 1945, my parents, Louis and Selma Tolchinsky, purchased a home in the suburb of Cleveland Heights. I attended Taylor Elementary School and Roosevelt Junior High, which no longer exist, and I graduated from Cleveland Heights High School.
After seeing the pictures of the city in the Aug. 6 edition of the Cleveland Jewish News, it brought back memories of the neighborhood, (“Celebrating a centennial”). I recall Clark’s Restaurant, Skall’s Men’s Shop, Cedar Lee Theatre and Leiken’s Drugstore. Then came Cedarbrook Road, the street where we lived. At that time it was a through street to Lee Road, today part of the street is a parking lot.
I recall walking to the bus stop on my way to Roosevelt and smelling the aroma of Mawby’s hamburgers. Next to Mawby’s was Garfinkel Shoes, Woolworth Five and Ten, a dry goods store and at the end a bank. Farther down the street was Fazio’s supermarket, Rose’s Bakery and the beautiful public library. On the other side of the street was Franklin’s Ice Cream parlor. I want to mention my father had a kosher meat market on South Taylor Road, Louis’ Kosher Meat Market, another busy Jewish area.
Those were the good times that I like to remember and Cleveland Heights was a vibrant Jewish community and a great place to grow up in. I have fond memories of Cleveland Heights that I will long remember. May Cleveland Heights continue to grow and many thanks to everyone responsible for the centennial celebration.
Phyllis Tolchinsky Marcus
Monroe, La.