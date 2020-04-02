Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman wrote a beautiful article about Torah Institute Beyond Campus (“Flying high,” Feb. 20 in Columbus Jewish News, Feb. 21 in Cleveland Jewish News).
This is a new project that myself and others have worked hard to create as an additional tool for motivated students on college campuses to continue their Jewish aspirations. Jane has an unbelievable skill to absorb intricate ideas and to communicate them even more eloquently than the manner in which they are described to her. A meaningful experience in my interactions with Jane was a term that came out of our attempts to describe my Jewish affiliation.
My family moved to Cleveland in 2008 and we quickly found the special unity amidst the Jewish community to be one our community’s best features. As an active educator and a passionate Jew, I have always tried to respect and be a part of as many Jewish sub-communities as possible.
Jane and I came up with a term, “super-denominational,” to adequately describe the kind of Jew I find myself to be. It means that the way I identify with Judaism is not the way I practice Judaism. I practice Judaism in a way that I find personally meaningful and authentic. I identify with Judaism in a way that allows me to be a part of a collective Jewish people. In the precarious state we find the world in today, I think this is something we should all consider. We are unique – but all Jewish.
I am super-denominational so that I can identify with the part of me that is more like everyone else.
Rabbi Arieh Friedner
University Heights