Along with everyone else, I’ve been powerfully impressed by the obvious care and concern provided to our community’s children by the leadership of our city’s Jewish day schools.

It’s clear that administrators, teachers and specialists have gone the extra mile – and then some – to maintain quality education while they do everything possible to provide safe environments for their students and their staff. Not only are our community’s parents and students in their debt, we all are.

Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro, National Director

American Friends of Kidum

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.