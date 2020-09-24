Along with everyone else, I’ve been powerfully impressed by the obvious care and concern provided to our community’s children by the leadership of our city’s Jewish day schools.
It’s clear that administrators, teachers and specialists have gone the extra mile – and then some – to maintain quality education while they do everything possible to provide safe environments for their students and their staff. Not only are our community’s parents and students in their debt, we all are.
Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro, National Director
American Friends of Kidum