Not this time. Usually, midterm elections are a yawn. This time, it is a dire contest between saving and risking rights.
This time, it is crucial and will determine whether the U. S. House and Senate remain a democratic majority or will fall into the hands of – election deniers, gun rights extremists, backers of Jan. 6 felons and antisemitic groups like the Proud Boys who wish to overturn even more rights – voting rights, health rights, etc., have already been seriously eroded.
One side publicly stands for even more loss – a nationwide abortion ban, more gerrymandering and voting infringements are on their to-do list.
To clarify – abortion is not “a con-venience,” it is health care, especially in dire times when the fetus can’t survive, for rape, incest and health problems with the woman – saving lives of very young women – instead of a forced birth rant by many politicians! It was guaranteed for nearly 50 years and removed without a choice or voice of the voters.
This election either risks other rights being removed or saved. So many running for office are just plain former President Donald Trump plants.
So many candidates are just unqualified. In Georgia, the defamed ex-football hero wants a nationwide abortion ban, in Pennsylvania, the N.J. doc says the same, in Ohio, the convenient carpetbagger, believes women don’t matter – that they need to stay with abusers – illogically saying it helps families and children. He also relies on antisemitic tropes, referencing George Soros.
The election looms.
Andrea Lyn
South Euclid