After reading Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s brash piece and her “moral stance “ on reproductive choices, I knew someone had to provide an opposing view. (“My ‘moral stance’ on reproductive choices,” Aug. 25)
It takes two to create a baby. Instead of lecturing men to get a vasectomy, why not tell women, who are responsible for their reproductive choices, to get a hysterectomy? Regina lays all the blame for pregnancy on men. Don’t women share responsibility? Women are mature, independent and smart. She appears to underestimate the intellect of women.
Regina’s “moral stance” also presented half-truths about the fundraiser at Maryellen (a woman) and Umberto Fedeli’s home. I was there. Almost half of the attendees were women. Many women oppose the November abortion issue.
I am pro-choice. I am not pro-infanticide (pro death). The November abortion issue goes too far. If it passes, a baby could be murdered up to the moment born.
Her play on words at the end is very clever. She claims that she is “pro-choice and pro-life.” That’s like saying she is half-pregnant. I think not.
The abortion issue is extremely sensitive to both sides, and we must come to a compromise.
I don’t feel anyone wants to go back to the days where ending a pregnancy was done in a dirty back room. Even most pro-choice believers would never want a child to be murdered when the baby is able to live outside of their mommy. And, this is the real “moral stance.”
Ida Haber
Moreland Hills
Publisher’s Note: Ida Haber is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.