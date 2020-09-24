The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s four wonderful rabbis and the awesome cantor have really ramped things up to keep us connected and engaged in this time of isolation. The world today is a scary and painful place in many regards. Yet with the promise (via live stream) of the next Shabbat service, the next inspiring sermon and the next beautiful piece of music, we are moved to a place of comfort and peace.
The anticipation of these events and others like social justice discussions, phone calls and texts from temple members, cocktails with the cantor (a concert series), etc., we have a reason for hope. Although we cannot be together physically, we still feel embraced by our community, our temple home. Shana tova.
Joy and Sandy Fox
South Euclid