Opening the borders? Are you kidding? Reprehensible, ruinous and rotten. Welcome, everyone. How many hundreds of thousands of illegals poured into the United States? Insane. Also welcome are felons, drug cartels, all kinds of criminals and terrorists, possibly causing us a new infamous pandemic. I believe history will show one day that this was truly an impeachable act.
The radical left doesn’t believe in the basic premise of the Constitution, of free speech, etc. They say America is systemically racist. That’s a lie. How did America elect a Black president for two terms? The Democratic left, along with their partners were very silent and the very biased media did a good job of covering up.
Police are not the enemy. Absolutely all lives matter. Black Lives Matter originally started with peaceful protests, but evolved into something else. Angry rioting mobs destroying and burning federal property and looting private businesses, some of which were owned by Blacks. This is chaos and turmoil and total insurrection, not the American way.
As a conservative American, I am saddened and extremely ashamed of this absurdity. We have to stop this kind of chaos in the future.
This is not our America. We are the greatest country in the world.
Milton Weinstein
Beachwood