Staff Reporter Becky Raspe wrote an informative, yet disturbing article in the Cleveland Jewish News regarding the Anti-Defamation League findings (“Pasch: ADL report ‘should be wake-up call to all of us,’” Jan. 20).
The trend in antisemitic tropes, and worse, frightens me. However, I believe this needs to be put into perspective. Jewish people suffer considerably less in America than African Americans, Latinos, Muslims, Asians and other national, racial and ethnic groups. We have risen to prominence in just about every realm of society. Such would not be if antisemitism was widespread. My grandfather was a printer by trade, immigrated from Poland and set up shop in Brooklyn. He did very well. There are countless similar stories. People of many other nationalities and ethnicities were oppressed, and worse, upon arrival in the United States and had no chance.
The increase in antisemitic tropes since 2019 is not surprising. In that period, former President Donald Trump’s words fanned the flames of hatred and bigotry. His words trigger action by very large numbers of his devotees. Just look at Jan. 6, 2021. Attacks on Asian Americans have increased since Trump regularly blamed the Chinese during the COVID-19 pandemic (China flu, Kung flu). And it goes on. Mexicans: murderers and rapists. Muslim ban. Elizabeth Warren: Pocahontas. Things have gotten worse for all minorities.
We should remain cognizant that we are not the only victims. The adverse trend of bigotry and hatred in this country needs to be stopped.
Dave Druss
Lyndhurst