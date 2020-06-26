I am just writing to say how thrilled I was to read the great news that the CJN will be published weekly again. It is so wonderful to read positive information.
When the CJN was forced to change to an every other-week format, it just left such a hole in our Friday evening. My dad called me because he was confused why he could not find his CJN – and he wanted me to bring over my copy. I had thought about emailing at that time to share the profound sense of loss at that time – and absolute gratitude for what you do – but then I did not want to make you feel worse about the situation.
I am so thankful for the generosity of the community and the recognition of the importance of local journalism.
Thank you to the CJN management and staff for putting out the weekly CJN.
Heidi Solomon
Beachwood