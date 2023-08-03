The turmoil in Israel is an existential threat to the state of Israel as we know it, and to the Jewish people. Sadly, Jews in the U.S., with over a 50% intermarriage rate, and of those less than a majority practicing Judaism, will eventually assimilate or become a small number over time. Only the Orthodox Jews will remain in America to any extent.
The only other large Jewish community in the world is Israel. If Israel goes down its current path, it will become an autocratic theocracy. A religious dictatorship, and that is what this is all about. The demographic shifts in Israel make it most likely, with a growing religious and Sephardic population. Most American Jews have not yet opened their eyes to what is happening. This is not about reforming the judicial system or giving the Knesset the right to pass laws that would strip away protections for democracy, and disfranchise women and minorities living in Israel. If the West Bank is annexed, it will create a de facto apartheid state. You would not want to be a Jewish student on a college campus.
It is time for all American Jewish organizations to speak up, although there is practically little we can do. Compromise in Israel may not be possible when a movement fundamentally wants to change the nature of the country and the fate of the Jewish people. Practically, only the U. S. government, the high-tech sector in Israel and Israelis themselves, have the influence to stop this tragic development.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights