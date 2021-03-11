Barney the Purple Dinosaur taught our kids that sharing is caring. Now it is time for those not yet vaccinated to hear that message ourselves. We need to wait our turn for the vaccine allowing those clearly meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/state criteria to receive theirs first.
Over the summer, we marched for racial justice, and through the election we spoke out against extremists. It is now time for us to do more than walk and talk. Specifically, being anti-racist requires us to not only refrain from acting racist, but rather to begin to overcome the inequities that developed before us. Among those greatest disparities are access to health care and the digital divide.
While we scour the internet to obtain a vaccine appointment in the inner city, those residents living in that neighborhood go without. We can’t allow ourselves to be fooled by the false justification narrative that vaccines will be wasted. So, please wait the extra week and take the appointment in the suburbs. We won’t achieve herd immunity without broad and diverse community vaccination.
Next, our obligation turns to reviving the economy for struggling populations. Once vaccinated and wearing a mask, go down to that inner-city neighborhood where you were going to get vaccinated and go shopping instead. That is what it truly means to repair the world. See youtu.be/GjXzbm369aA.
Bradley Schlang
Moreland Hills