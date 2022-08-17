Regarding the Cleveland Jewish News’ article on the heartbeat law challenge, our fellow Ohioans should know which of our senators are practicing medicine without a license by passing Senate Bill 23. (“Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge,” Aug. 12) They are making a medical decision for all women in Ohio based on their religious beliefs. It is a decision that has no consideration for the patient’s health or well-being. These people need to be voted out of office.
I recently heard about a woman who had a miscarriage. Her doctor was afraid to do the necessary D&C for fear of being prosecuted for performing an abortion. An ultrasound was required to prove there was no fetus. That test took days to schedule, putting her life at risk.
Why are we reverting to back alleys and coat hangers in 2022?
It doesn’t matter to which political party these people belong. They need to go.
Linda Moskowitz
Hunting Valley