Tired of self-centered vaxxers. They keep crying “do this for me” and complain that those of us who distrust the shots are the bad ones. The best deterrent to COVID-19 is distance. It has been reported numerous times by some that masks do nothing for the wearer, then the media vacillates when it helps their politics. I wear my mask in the grocery store because they ask rather than demand.
In my opinion, the Fauci-flu shots have been a lie from the beginning. First, one shot will work, then two. It was “up to 90% effective,” then dropped to 60% after only a few months because it doesn’t work with the delta variant. Then it became “a new shot each year as COVID changes.” Now, it is “a booster after six months and new shots with each variant and each year.” They also say that vaxxers are safe from weaker cases, but vaxxers are still spreaders.
I’m not near kids or the elderly. I’m not willing to take a continuous stream of unproven shots just to boost profits and let vaxxers run around drinking, partying and having a good time.
Norman Samuels
Lyndhurst