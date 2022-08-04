I am writing to tell you how much I resent the Cleveland Jewish News publishing JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s column. To say his is biased is charitable. His views are not only anti-American, but anti-Jewish as well.
There is no disguise. This guy is in the employ of the vilest reactionary in world press: Rupert Murdoch. His reasoning is so one sided and false that it is a discredit to your editorial policy to present it to our Jewish community under the guise of presenting varying points of view. You are promoting anti-American, anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish propaganda. I wonder how much you get paid to carry this. Surely, you do not pay him for this trash?
Stick to births, deaths and news and spare us political opinion. It really makes your paper, (our paper) look bad.
Maury Rose
Solon