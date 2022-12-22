JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin admitted President Donald Trump deserved a “drubbing” for his dinner with antisemites Ye (Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes, but thought it unfortunate that the focus was on Trump instead of the bigger issue. Tobin thought it only fair that people focus also on Louis Farrakhan’s antisemitic ideology.
Tobin then criticized former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for meeting Farrakhan, implying the former presidents contributed to this antisemitism. This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. Obama met with Farrakhan when coincidentally both attended a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005. Clinton attended the funeral of Aretha Franklin in 2018 and Farrakhan was also present. Clinton was unaware Farrakhan would be there.
Both Clinton and Obama have a track record of being friends with the Jewish people. Clinton’s two appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court were Jewish. Obama appointed one Jew to the court, but it should have been two if Merrick Garland had been given a hearing by the Republican controlled Senate. None of Trump’s three appointments to the Court was Jewish.
Tobin also criticized President Joe Biden for his kind words for the pro-Palestinian U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Yet he ignored Biden’s task force set up to fight antisemitism last week.
Tobin’s disingenuous column should be reason to fire him and find a conservative Jewish columnist who writes honestly and fairly.
Steven Schecter
Pepper Pike