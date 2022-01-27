It is difficult to know where to begin critiquing JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s most recent column focused on the two views of the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., between former President Donald Trump supporters and non-Trump supporters. (“Who’s helping heal divided nation? Not those who claim to speak for Jews,” Jan. 14)
Or, is his article about, as he says in the headline, Jews not helping heal the divide in the nation? As usual, Tobin’s column is so far reaching and disjointed, it is hard to figure out what his main message really is.
I’ll focus on one point. There is a rather huge (and rather obvious) difference between “ultimately rejecting” ideas on how to delegitimize Trump’s election in 2016 (as he says Democrats did) and actually carrying out violent actions aimed at interrupting the Constitutional process of validating an election (as Trump supporters did in 2020). One is an action of free speech. The other is an act of insurrection, by definition in the Oxford American Dictionary as “a violent uprising against an authority or government.”
Democrats thought it, but did not do it. Trump supporters involved in the riot did it. It was an attempted coup, “a sudden, violent and illegal seizure of power from a government.” No “two ways” about it.
Perhaps Tobin would like to rewrite the dictionary. If we – Jew or non-Jew – see people who commit violence against the government in order to prevent a Constitutionally-mandated activity as having “good motives,” is not democracy truly in danger?
Debbie Joseph
Bentleyville