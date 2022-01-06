In his opinion piece on Dec. 24, 2021, new Cleveland Jewish News columnist Jonathan Tobin argues reports of settler violence against Palestinians on the West Bank have been overblown by liberal media and organizations with the intention to “whitewash, rationalize, and even justify violence against Jews” (“Why the double standard on West Bank violence?).” He states that attacks by Jews on Palestinians are relatively rare while Palestinian attacks on Jews number in the hundreds every month, but the latter are largely ignored by these liberal forces.
The actual facts paint a different picture. The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that, outside of rockets fired from Gaza, through September for 2021 there was one Israeli citizen killed by a Palestinian attack and 24 Israelis injured. By comparison, the Washington Post reports a 150% increase of settler attacks against Palestinians over the last two years with four Palestinians killed and 115 physically attacked last year alone. Hardly “a few Jews throwing stones.”
Tobin draws from the Fox News style of journalism by using inflammatory rhetoric and distorting the facts so it appears the group in power is actually the beleaguered victim. It can be convincing, but only as long as the other side of the story is missing.
With Ben Cohen and now Tobin as weekly CJN conservative columnists, a U.S.-based columnist with a liberal outlook seems like a needed counterbalance. Like any other country, Israel has its deep flaws. The Cleveland Jewish community deserves to have the whole story told.
Alan Federman
Cleveland Heights