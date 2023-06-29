I keep wondering how many times JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin will try to convince readers that no matter how many times a snake sheds its skin, watchers won’t still see the snake. Even false equivalents won’t dress up a snake.
Perhaps the latest label of who is an “essential friend of Jews,” is the worst yet. (“The Rev. Robertson: Problematic, but essential friend of Jews,” June 23) Saying Pat Robertson and his Conservative movement are “Jews most dependable ally,” misidentifies their Zionism. It isn’t caring. Sadly, it’s their craven desire for Jews to return to Israel – this is their belief and requirement to achieve the desired second coming/rapture.
Why not have a representative opinion section? Time for an op-ed section which provides two or more sides to a topic, not weekly, one-sided views.
Andrea Lyn
South Euclid