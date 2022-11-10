This is in regard to Alan Federman’s letter to the editor (“Tobin’s column not acceptable," Nov. 4).
Let me state at the onset: I am an Independent. I totally disagree with the letter writer’s contention that Jonathan Tobin should not be allowed to express his views in the Cleveland Jewish News. That is because it does not agree with his point of view.
Is this not censorship? As a further argument, I am not sure that what Federman sees as “truth” is so. Could he not be a victim of disinformation?
Valerie Tate
Parma