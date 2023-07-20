JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin proposes many truths on both sides of the issue. (“Surge in Palestinian terror is a preview to a two-state ‘solution,’” July 14)
However, I am concerned that his conclusion, that a two-state solution would increase terrorism, is an existential miscalculation. True, the Palestinians do not now have the leadership nor the attitude that can lead to peace today. However, a “peace” without a Palestinian state will move Israel toward being the apartheid state that it is now falsely accused of being.
And that type of state will eventually, in one, five or 50 years lead to the destruction of the Jewish state. On the other hand, if the Palestinians had a state, they would finally have something very important to fear losing. Their motivation toward terrorism would diminish, not increase. So, even though neither the Palestinians, nor the Israeli government for that matter, are ready for peace today, we can only ensure the long-term security of Israel by acting in such a way as to permit a two-state solution to come to fruition eventually. That goal requires vision and discipline, not religious zealotry, authoritarianism and greed.
Tom Abelson, M.D.
Shaker Heights