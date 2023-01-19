JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin offers a misleading defense of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (“Anti-Bibi resistance playing with fire,” Jan. 6). Two of his worst fact-twisting claims: Donald Trump is pro-democracy and Netanyahu chose reasonable ministers to lead his government.
Tobin compares attacks against Netanyahu’s commitment to democracy with attacks against Trump’s anti-democratic tendencies. But Democrats and Republicans both now recognize Trump repeatedly works against democracy when it serves his needs, including groundless lawsuits and improper calls to election officials, both aimed at fabricating votes for himself. Trump even declared during his current presidential campaign the Constitution’s rules can be suspended to make him president. That’s the kind of pro-democratic prime minister Tobin thinks Netanyahu will be? Yikes.
And when Tobin writes that it’s reasonable for Netanyahu to appoint Itamar Ben-Gvir to be Minister of Public Security, he hides that Ben-Gvir physically attacked Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin’s car and, holding up the hood ornament, said on TV, “We’ll get to Rabin, too.” This was, just weeks before Rabin’s assassination. Tobin also hides that Ben-Gvir tried to get Rabin’s assassin released from jail and had a portrait in his home of Baruch Goldstein, the Jewish terrorist who murdered 29 innocent people at prayer, only removing it a couple years ago after media scrutiny. This is Tobin’s view of a reasonable choice to head up Israel’s security? Double yikes.
Trump is anti-democracy, Ben-Gvir is an awful choice to lead Israel’s security or anything else and Tobin should be more careful.
Jon Miller Steiger
Beachwood