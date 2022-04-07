As an American Jewish Committee board member, I was disturbed to read the column by Jonathan Tobin (“Future of Democrats and mainstreaming of antisemitism,” March 10), which mentioned the appointment of Rep. Ted Deutch to become the next CEO of the AJC.
In it, he labeled AJC as an organization “moving inevitably toward obsolescence.” Tobin could not be more wrong.
AJC remains the preeminent global Jewish advocacy organization as evidenced by its work in and around Ukraine, where AJC has been involved since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Most recently, AJC quickly raised $1.2 million to aid refugees and sponsored a flight for 100 Ukrainian Jews to Israel who will make aliyah.
Besides being a leading advocate in the fight against antisemitism, AJC is also looked to as a bridge builder, within the Jewish community and beyond.
As a co-founder of the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council and its many positive relationships with other faiths, AJC has forged understanding and fellowship where there was once fear and loathing.
It also played a major role in the Abraham Accords and will maintain the momentum toward better relations with the Arab world through its new office in Abu Dhabi. That doesn’t exactly sound like an organization moving “toward obsolescence.”
As they say, you can have your opinions, but you can’t have your own facts.
Debbie Hoffmann, Vice President
AJC Cleveland
Beachwood