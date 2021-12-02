I strongly agree with the letter to the editor from Bob Goodstein regarding “too much Beachwood news.” (“Too much Beachwood news,” Nov. 19)
This also applies to Solon news. It seems as though Cleveland Jewish News is not aware that there is a large Jewish population who live in Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, the west side, etc. I am sure that the population outside of Beachwood and Solon are certainly newsworthy. But other than writing about the new grocery store or the synagogue in University Heights, it seems as though that is the only thing worth writing about.
Carol Magden
Lyndhurst