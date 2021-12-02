I strongly agree with the letter to the editor from Bob Goodstein regarding “too much Beachwood news.” (“Too much Beachwood news,” Nov. 19)

This also applies to Solon news. It seems as though Cleveland Jewish News is not aware that there is a large Jewish population who live in Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst, the west side, etc. I am sure that the population outside of Beachwood and Solon are certainly newsworthy. But other than writing about the new grocery store or the synagogue in University Heights, it seems as though that is the only thing worth writing about.

Carol Magden

Lyndhurst

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.