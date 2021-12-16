The U.S. Supreme Court has heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, a case that could dramatically change the landscape of abortion and pregnancy care in the United States. We face the very real possibility of the court overturning Roe v. Wade, which would result in clinics across the country closing, making access to abortion care entirely dependent on a person’s geography, financial resources and ability to travel for care.
This is the work of my heart. Providing care in service of pregnant and parenting people, each with their own life story, their own reasons for their abortion and their own visions for the future of their families, drives me every day. I have been heartened by the outpouring of support from our Jewish community. I feel so lucky to be part of a community that values the personal freedom to apply the principles of our religious traditions unfettered by the legal imposition of moral standards.
We know that the people who have abortions are us: our neighbors, friends and family members. We know that the need for abortion care will never go away. People have always sought, and often find ways to end their pregnancies when they know it’s the right decision for their lives. Anti-abortion restrictions can and do impact the real lives of people who need, seek and provide abortion care. But they will not change the fact that each one of us knows what is best for our lives and families.
Jen Moore Conrow, Executive Director
Preterm Cleveland
Cleveland