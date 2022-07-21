The obituary on Paul Topplestein has special meaning for me. We both worked at The Cleveland Press at the same time.
According to the union contract, photographers had to hand over to him any shots they took. He developed them. When I worked on the state desk, I would spend one day a week traveling around Northern Ohio doing feature stories and taking photos. I knew zilch about the single-lens reflex camera handed to me, so “Top” became my teacher. He would critique my work and make suggestions for better photos.
One was to take an “identity” shot. As I got to Lorain, I saw a bridge, and at “Top’s “suggestion, placed the camera on a rail to steady the camera. At the end of the day, I had one last film and decided to take another view of the river. When “Top” developed the roll, he came out to me with a grin. He showed me that by putting those two exposures together I had in effect created a wide-angle view of the river. And that is what was at the top of my eight-column story. In short, he became my photography mentor, besides being a wonderful professional friend.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.