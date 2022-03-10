The ridiculously close 10-7 vote last fall by the Toronto School Board not to censure school board trustee Alexandra Luka, who warned the community that virulent antisemitism that promoted Jew hatred was being labeled as “educational” foreshadowed the numerous incidents of antisemitism that are now engulfing the Toronto school system. (“Toronto schools confront wave of antisemitism,” cjn.org).
The failure to present a united 17-0 front when faced with the issue of Jew hatred has obviously emboldened the Jew haters in Toronto, who rightfully see seven members of the board of education as supporting virulent antisemitism. The antisemitism that is rolling across the Toronto school system now is clearly a direct result of those seven votes last fall.
It is analogous to Germany in the years immediately preceding 1933 when sizable antisemitic political parties, although in the minority, emboldened antisemites to continue with their Jew hatred – until they ultimately took power in January 1933.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.