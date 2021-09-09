We all need to look at the situation that President Joe Biden has gotten us into. I am finding it challenging to support his decisions and I don’t understand how anyone can support him.
Biden decided to leave behind hundreds, perhaps thousands of Americans under the control of the terrorists. There needs to be a full investigation into the botched handling of this situation. What happened to our so-called intelligence and military “experts”?
I remember 9/11 and the horrifying sight on TV of the many desperate Americans jumping out of the Twin Towers, rather than being burned to death by the evil hands of the same Islamist terrorists.
I feel that with all the advanced military equipment Biden willfully surrendered to the Taliban terrorists, that there will be yet another 9/11 terrorist attack on our America.
Laurel Feniger
Mayfield Heights