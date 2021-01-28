Columnist Regina Brett spewed her vituperative message in words across the front page of the Cleveland Jewish News. However, lest we forget that former President Donald Trump hardly ever received recognition for any of his many successes; e.g. low unemployment especially among minorities and increased hourly pay.
From the beginning in 2016, he was the victim of the “Russian hoax” orchestrated by the highest government officials (former President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden) paid in large part by Hillary Clinton. None of those individuals involved (James Comey, James Klapper, FBI and DOJ’s senior officials) were ever charged despite overwhelming documentary evidence of the plot, except one FBI lawyer involved with one of the documents given to the court.
Then the Muller investigation took place (millions spent) – no evidence of collusion with Russia. Then impeachment. Not guilty. Rabbi Richard A. Block prayed for unity after condemning the riot at the Capitol. Violence provides no solution in an election where ballots were mailed to everyone in the state, which led to dead people voting. Yet, our hope and prayers are that the new president will bring unity, finish the COVID-19 pandemic and create a robust economy for our nation.
Journalists will provide comprehensive news coverage that is fair to both parties.
By the way, regarding news coverage, has anyone seen or read an article about Hunter Biden recently? Can anyone honestly believe that his father or uncle knew nothing of his alleged criminal business dealings?
Larry Mervine
South Euclid