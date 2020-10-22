Jewish support for President Donald Trump is well deserved. While former Vice President Joe Biden claims he’ll always have Israel’s back, when it mattered, he didn’t.
In 2016, the Obama/Biden admin-istration failed to veto resolution 2334, which effectively returned Israel to the pre-1967 borders and left Palestinians in possible control of the Kotel. On the other hand, Trump walks the talk. He’s shown unwavering support for Israel’s sovereignty through his actions. For example, not a single country had their embassy in Jerusalem, defying global convention and invalidating an important aspect of Israel’s existence.
While many U.S. presidents (Obama/Biden) had given lip service to moving our embassy to Jerusalem, Trump was the one who actually did it, leading several other nations to follow suit, shoring up Israel’s security.
However, I know many American Jews feel Israel’s interests alone are insufficient to determine a vote for president. I agree. That’s why it’s important to understand Trump’s also protecting the interests of American Jews by fighting for the elements of our government that protect the minority from the tyranny of the majority. Our republic was founded to protect those without political power.
Our leaders included mechanisms such as the Electoral College, the Senate filibuster, the fixed number of Supreme Court justices, the senate itself and the tripartite government to stop domination by the majority. Jews should rightfully fear changes, such as those sought by the Democratic Party, that effectively weaken the systems’ ability to protect us as a religious minority.
Mitchell Leventhal, M.D.
Solon