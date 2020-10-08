It never ceases to amaze me that any American Jew would put an Israeli agenda above the survival of their own country’s democracy and use what they perceive as President Donald Trump’s so-called support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda as grounds for supporting the president’s racist agenda as proven (if not already demonstrated time after quote) by the president’s refusal to condemn white supremacists.
As has been demonstrated throughout history, prejudice against one minority group is bigotry against all minorities. Racism is any all-encompassing philosophy. Adolf Hitler’s extermination of all non-Aryans was the all-time low. Jews, let us not be fooled again.
Trump’s agenda is to seek power – that’s it – and he knows how to get some Jewish support. Learn from history. The racist has no place in American democracy and is an existential threat to Jews everywhere –including in Israel.
Leslie Resnik
Orange