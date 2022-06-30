Thank you Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett. First, I concur with you about the nobility of Rep. Liz Cheney (“Move over founding fathers, Cheney knockin’ on the door,” June 24). You have stated publicly what I have spoken about among friends for five-and-a-half years. I can’t understand how any reasonably intelligent person can support Donald Trump. He couldn’t care less about making America great. His only interest is in feeding his ego.
He found a constituency to which he could pander in order to accomplish his goal. His goal to establish a culture subservient to his ends has created a threat to our democracy. His consideration of Vladimir Putin as a genius speaks volumes about his real direction. He wants to be a dictator. We can’t allow him to continue. He was directly responsible for the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and must be held accountable.
It is incumbent on us as a peace-loving nation to do everything in our power to express this with our votes in upcoming elections. Rather than limiting the rights to vote, we should expand them. We must elect people who are more concerned about proper governance than political power. Following the money in politics usually gets us to the wrong destination. I can only hope that we learn from the events of the past and resolve to work to secure a better future for our generations that follow. I worry for my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jay Fromson
Pepper Pike