Contrary to letter writer Joel Weiner’s fact-free screed, the recent criminal charges leveled against the former President Donald Trump were made by a grand jury of citizens based on the evidence, not by a “woke mob” or “Soros-backed” district attorney. In the end, Trump’s fate will be decided by 12 citizen jurors based on the facts presented in a court of law.
Here are some of the reasons why millions of Americans want to see the former president held accountable: Inciting an insurrection and raising millions on the lie of massive voter fraud; intentionally failing his duty as commander-in-chief to send aid while the Capitol Police, his vice president and elected representatives were terrorized for hours on Jan. 6; “I just want to find 11,780 votes” in Georgia; falsifying business records to cover-up hush money paid to a porn star in order to help his presidential campaign after the release of the Access Hollywood tape; failing to return top-secret documents at the end of his tenure.
In America, no one is above the law. Does this whiff of antisemitism really belong in the Cleveland Jewish News?
Jessica Schreiber
Cleveland