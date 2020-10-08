President Donald Trump’s debate answer to the question on white supremacy will hopefully wake up all of the Jewish community to the true nature of his plans. The Proud Boys, like so many other white militias, have an agenda that precludes Jews, not just Blacks, GLBTX and non-European immigrants. The anti-Semitism of these groups is well documented and they have multiplied ten fold since Trump took office. If you have any doubts, please check out the work of the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Let’s not fall for the same tricks they used in Europe to lull Jewish leaders into complacency as the world burns around us. We will not be allowed to go to Israel – there are too many of us with too much power and money. Sure, people of color will go first along with latino immigrants. But that poem we learned in school remains true – ultimately the hangman comes for thee.
Linda Post
Beachwood