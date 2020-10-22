I was a Jewish Democrat for 20-plus years. I didn’t leave the Democrat party, it left me. Today’s Democrat party has many anti-Semites leading it, like the “Squad.” Joe Biden doesn’t challenge or speak against them. As a vice president, he didn’t fight anti-Semitism. He and Obama treated Israel very poorly, even at the United Nations.
President Donald Trump stands strongly with the Jewish people. He fights anti-Semitism. He signed an executive order protecting Jewish college students against discrimination under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, the Never Again Education Act, providing federal funding for Holocaust education, and the JUST Act, strengthening Holocaust restitution efforts. His Jewish grandchildren attend a Jewish school. He’s sensitive to anti-Semitism.
Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved our embassy there. He defunded the Palestinian Authority until it stops “pay to slay” of Jewish Israelis. Biden said he’ll resume payments. Trump shredded the Obama-Biden Iran deal enabling Iran to get nuclear weapons. Biden said he’ll rejoin it. Only Trump facilitated peace agreements in the Middle East.
There’s so much more Trump has done for Jews in 47 months and little Biden has done in 47 years. Jews shouldn’t vote Democrat because that’s the way Jews voted in the past. I am voting for Trump. He protects American values, fights anti-Semitism and strongly supports Israel. Democrats take Jewish votes for granted. If we let them, we’ll be led down the path to self-destruction. Please wake up before it’s too late.
Judith Borshan
Leesburg, Va.