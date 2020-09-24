Four years ago, one in three Jews voted for Donald Trump. We now know Trump cannot lead. His corruption undermines democracy. He promised to hire “the best people,” but 14 were indicted or convicted of crimes. The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee found Trump’s election committee risked American security dealing with Russian agents who worked for his election.
My 96-year-old mother, author and Holocaust survivor says Trump doesn’t sound like Hitler, but behaves like him. Read how Trump’s narcissism mirrors Hitler’s in Volker Ullrich’s “Hitler: Ascent.” Read how Germans were seduced by Hitler’s promise to make Germany great again in Sebastian Haffner’s “Defying Hitler.” A Trump victory will doom us.
His lies kill. He told Bob Woodward he knew COVID-19 was a serious threat while minimizing it and failing to mobilize a national response.
With a Jewish son-in-law, he enables anti-Semitism. After neo-Nazis chanted “Jews will not replace us,” Trump found “very fine people on both sides.” Some Jews bask in Trump’s support for Israel. Make no mistake: he’s cozying up to Evangelical Christians.
Can anyone support a liar who abuses women and admires dictators? Will you hold your nose while your portfolio rises? The S&P 500 has risen since 2009. Hard to see how Trump engineered this during the Obama presidency. But more important this new year, Proverbs reminds that “a faithful man will abound with blessings, but whoever hastens to be rich will not go unpunished.” The zadik supports righteousness. Let’s remember as we vote early for democracy.
Michael M. Lederman, M.D.
Cleveland Heights