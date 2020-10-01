I find it absolutely abhorrent, shameful and shocking the amount of unbridled, utterly blind hatred spewing out from many leftist Democrats, including Jews, against the president of the United States.
They have the audacity to call him dictator, tyrant, even Nazi and Hitler. His whole family and anyone associated with him have also been besmirched in every way imaginable. Despite the most vicious, unending attacks on any president ever, Donald Trump has managed to rise above all this and still amass scores of major accomplishments, which the corrupt, radical mainstream media mob and their socialist Democrat allies would never acknowledge.
He has bravely done more for Israel than any other president. In spite of tremendous opposition, it finally took a true leader like Trump to officially recognize Israel’s capital by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and to withdraw the United States from former President Barack Obama’s horrible, one-sided Iran-nuke deal which threatened the entire world.
Trump also protected Americans from terrorism with the travel ban, upheld by the Supreme Court. He has totally defeated the ISIS terrorists, has successfully brought the number of illegal aliens coming through our borders to record lows, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering an historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and later with Bahrain. Trump has stood up to Communist China like no other and is making great strides fighting their Chinese Wuhan coronavirus.
Trump has proven he will keep America great.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights