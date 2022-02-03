JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin disappointingly creates fake enemies in order to score cheap political points in his column on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (“Who’s helping heal divided nation? Not those who claim to speak for Jews,” Jan. 14)
He attempts to normalize and excuse efforts by former President Donald Trump and some followers to bully state and federal election officials based on known lies. He ignores Al Gore’s example of how to concede a disputed election. Worst of all, he tries to trick us into separating those who led the attack on the Capitol from those extremists in the Republican party who encouraged the big lie of rigged elections. And who still do so today.
Ohioans are seeing major candidates spreading baseless conspiracy theories right now. At the local, state and federal level, we see candidates parroting disproven lies that Trump was robbed of the election when, in fact, he simply lost it.
There is a new, sad, litmus test for voters: Does the candidate reject all the evidence, all the rulings from state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court, and all the recounts and audits, and say that Trump actually won the presidency? If so, the candidate is trying to weaken our democracy and must be stopped.
Jon Miller Steiger
Beachwood