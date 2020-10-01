Regarding Joel Weiner’s letter in the Cleveland Jewish News of Sept. 4, he is correct in saying that the election on Nov. 3 is the most crucial in our history. That is the only thing he got right.
I don’t believe that Black Lives Matter is anti-Semitic.
President Donald Trump appointed a man to the consumer finance protection board who has not helped the average man in four years.
Trump lowered the number of Occupational Safety and health Administration inspectors to the lowest level in history. These inspectors visit industries to check on safety.
Trump appointed a postmaster who is trying to slow down the mail so that many ballots may not be counted.
The above are just the beginning of a new list of negatives about Trump that I believe.
I also believe that history will show that Trump was the worst president ever.
Melvin Wolk
Beachwood