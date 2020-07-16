There is much in the July 10 article, “It’s time for a Palestinian Lives Matter,” by Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren with which I disagree, but I particularly take issue with the suggestion that Israel acknowledges the Palestinian “Nakba” and marks it as a day of mourning.
There is no such phenomenon as the Nakba. In 1948, the Arabs living in Palestine had two choices: To take the land offered by the United Nations and build their own state or to accept Israel’s offer in the Declaration of the State of Israel to be full citizens and to assist in building up a new state. The decision of the Arabs to reject the U.N. partition and with the support of five Arab countries, to attack the nascent Israeli state, unequivocally declaring their enmity, is the cause of all the ensuing catastrophic events they now blame on Israel.
Six-thousand Jews were killed in an existential war forced on them by the aggressive, intransigent Arabs, intent on their elimination. The catastrophe was Israel’s.
It is the Palestinians who should acknowledge their role in the unnecessary death of Jews both in wars and the numerous terrorist attacks launched by them over many years. May I suggest, in light of the facts, that as a Jew, your article should have been emphatically titled “It’s time for a Jewish Lives Matter.” It is also time to acknowledge that the truth really matters.
Barbara Brown
Netanya, Israel