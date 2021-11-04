What a nice gesture for the Cleveland Jewish News to highlight newly elected presidents of our local synagogues. (“Area synagogues’ newly elected presidents share goals,” Oct. 22)
How unfortunate that not all of the new leadership was reached. At The Temple-Tifereth Israel, we are very excited about the election of Michael Frayman as our new president this past summer. He and our clergy have carried on the good work of our past president Jane Joseph in managing COVID-19 so that all congregants are able to maintain a connection to the synagogue. Our future is bright in part because of Frayman’s leadership.
Scott Garson
Shaker Heights