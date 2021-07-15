We see many Jewish folks supporting Shontel Brown because she’s said all the correct things when it comes to Israel/Palestine, without so much as a thought about who can really bring substantive change to Ohio’s 11th District. Many of Brown’s Jewish supporters also criticize Nina Turner as anti-Zionist and even antisemitic.
As Jews, we are happy to support Turner for Congress because of her positions on health care, worker’s rights, environmental justice and so many other issues. We even support some of her positions on Israel/Palestine (her unwillingness to criminalize BDS) as shocking as that may sound to many in our community.
Since the murder of George Floyd, we committed as a community to “learning and listening” to how we as white Jews perpetuate systems of racial and economic injustice that harm Black folks and other minority communities. The ongoing pandemic should be a wake up call to Jews everywhere about the deep, systemic failings of so many of the systems that many of us take for granted.
And yet, when given the choice to determine our future, our community seems to be lining up lockstep not behind who has the best policy platform for our district, but who toes the company line. The immense, compounding crises of the pandemic, economic disparity, racial injustice and environmental collapse will not be resolved without visionary leadership and radical change. For that reason, Turner is the best choice to represent us in Congress.
Ben Becker, Shaker Heights
Nadav Marcus, Cleveland Heights
Koby Picker, Cleveland Heights