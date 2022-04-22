When Nina Turner announced her second run for representative of Ohio District 11, it was no surprise that the Democratic Majority for Israel would again choose to smear the obvious best candidate. In their latest ad in the Cleveland Jewish News, they baselessly tar Turner as “anti-Israel”.
In fact, her position on Israel has been consistent with the liberal Zionist consensus – supporting a two-state solution and reducing obstacles to peace such as illegal settlements. They claimed that Turner has described Israel as an “apartheid state.” To my knowledge, she has not. Who does consider Israel to be an apartheid state?
Twenty-five percent of American Jewish voters, according to a recent survey by the Jewish Electorate Institute. Why is DMFI, bankrolled by two silver-spooned heirs of robber barons (Stacy Schusterman, oil; Gary Lauder, cosmetics), coming down on Turner? It’s because Turner will relentlessly fight for justice at home and abroad.
Turner enthusiastically supports labor and resolutely fights against hate. She will fight to stop climate change, and to bring free public health insurance to all. With no corporate donors to corrupt her, she is free to demand the popular, common sense policies that Clevelanders need.
There is no better representative for the working people of this district, and no better choice for working Jews. That’s why I’ll be voting for Turner on May 3.
Koby Picker
Cleveland Heights