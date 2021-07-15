Sen. Nina Turner will be an ally of the Jewish community in Congress. She is a supporter of the state of Israel and supports U.S. foreign and military aid to Israel. She is against BDS. Nina has publicly condemned the spate of antisemitism and called on the U.S. Justice Department to use all its tools available to fight all forms of ethnic, minority and gender hate.
Turner supports a two-state solution. She is not in favor of aid being used for de facto expansion in the West Bank, nor does she support BDS as both will have a negative effect on chances for peace. She supports the Biden administration’s effort to rejoin the JCPOA. Turner believes that we should use diplomacy first to contain the spread of nuclear weapons in the Middle East.
When in the Ohio Senate, she reached out to Gov. John Kasich to develop a plan for police reform that both parties could agree on. She worked with Mayor Frank G. Jackson and the Kasich administration to come up with the Cleveland Plan, avoiding state takeover of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. When the Jewish day schools came to her for help with vouchers, Turner was their advocate in the Ohio Senate.
Turner believes in Medicare for all, equal pay for equal work and the Green New Deal. I support Turner because she will always advocate for what is best for the people of the 11th District.
Stephen Wertheim
University Heights