My name is Sam Klein. I’m a sixth-generation congregant of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. I’m a proud Jew, and I’m the director of Jewish outreach for Nina Turner. I am writing this – not as a staffer for former state Sen. Turner – but as an engaged member of the Greater Cleveland Jewish community. I’m writing this as someone who has a deep love and admiration for a community that has helped shape who I am.
I am deeply troubled by the attempts of outside special interest groups over the last two years to drive a wedge between our community and someone like Turner. They spent millions of dollars to misrepresent her positions on issues important to our community. They aimed to smear her as an antisemite, and they wished to kick her while she was down because she gave a damn about the people suffering in Northeast Ohio.
The Turner I know is no antisemite. The Turner I know is a fighter for justice in all of its forms. She cares about our community. She’d fight tooth and nail for anyone, and she won’t be quiet when she sees injustice taking place. She will continue to fight, win or lose, enduring all the cuts and bruises it takes to deliver for all of us. She’s the type of fighter we need in Congress, and I implore you, as a son of the Cleveland Jewish community, to vote for Turner on May 3.
Sam Klein
Shaker Heights