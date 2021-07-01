Former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner, a candidate in the 11th Congressional District special election, is an enthusiastic supporter of antisemite and misogynist Linda Sarsour. Turner has called Sarsour “sis” and tweeted, “I see you and I love you (Sarsour).”
Sarsour has said Israelis should not be “humanized.”
She supports Rasmea Odeh, the convicted murderer of two Jewish college students, Edward Joffe, 22, and Leon “Arie” Kanner, 21. Sarsour has shared an article stating that “all Jewish people are waging a war on all black people.” Sarsour has publicly supported Louis Farrakhan who has said “Judaism is a gutter religion” and every Jew who has ever lived is a “termite.”
Also, Sarsour’s misogyny is clear and longstanding. As an adult she tweeted: “Brigette Gabriel = Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away --- they don’t deserve to be women.”
Sarsour has never apologized for threatening to sexually assault Brigette Gabriel and Ayaan Hirsi Ali.
It is these antisemitic and misogynistic words and actions of Sarsour that Turner loves because these words and actions represent who Sarsour is.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.