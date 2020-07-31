Letter writer David Munitz is upset because the Cleveland Jewish News doesn’t praise President Donald Trump enough. (“Where’s the balance,” July 17) He wants us to know that the president lowered taxes, increased child tax credit, decimated ISIS, made America energy independent.
Yes, he lowered taxes. But the biggest benefits went to the top 1%, while the lower income earner’s change was so little, they hardly noticed.
Yes, he increased child tax credit. Sounds good, but 35% of children failed to receive the full $2,000 because their parents earn too little.
Decimated ISIS? Well, ISIS is still managing to carry out 60 attacks a month in Iraq alone against security forces and local rivals, according to Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan.
Made America energy independent? Maybe because we’re doing more fracking. Which, of course contaminates drinking water and pollutes the air. Anyway, we’re still importing 7 million barrels per day of crude oil and more than a million of refined products. And we’re still relying on Canada and Middle East countries for much of it.
Maybe Munitz needs to stop watching Fox for his news.
Roni Berenson
South Euclid