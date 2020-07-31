Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex up to one-third of the West Bank, including the fertile Jordan Valley, would result in the seizure of land that produces 65% of Palestine’s agricultural food supply. This policy would also displace Palestinian farmers with more illegal settlements.
The end result would be the further impoverishment of the Palestinian Arab population of the West Bank. Without a genuine voice, the Palestinians would be forced to eke out an existence on an ever-shrinking scrap of land with neither political rights nor economic self-sufficiency. This is the end of the mirage that is the “two-state solution.”
Mark Weber
Solon