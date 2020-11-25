It is commendable that the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on Nov. 16 announced a series of steps to address what it called an “alarming increase in anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist harassment and discrimination.” (“University of Illinois commits to addressing ‘alarming’ increase in anti-Semitism on Campus,” cjn.org)
The timing is important because only days ago in the Champaign News Gazette, a letter to the editor (“We Support Jewish Students”) by a group of courageous faculty alleged that other faculty had circulated a letter that essentially demanded that Jewish students “shut up” and not complain about anti-Semitism. Clearly, the action of those courageous faculty members appears to have been vindicated by UIUC’s statement.
Hopefully, this latest effort by Chancellor Robert J. Jones will place UIUC more in line with the wisdom and prescience of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who said at Harvard a few weeks before his death: “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you’re talking anti-Semitism.”
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.